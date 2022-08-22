Hilary Duff wore this fall staple in an unexpected colour

Hilary Duff is an American actress.

Hilary Duff is ready to make ‘big decisions.’

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

Hilary Duff is an American actress, singer, and author. She is the recipient of various accolades, including seven Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

She wants to make “big choices.” In her most recent Instagram post, the actress wore a business casual outfit with light wash jeans, strappy metallic heels, and an $800 Camilla and Marc blazer in a color you don’t see every day.

The stylish sage green blazer looks like it was made for a boss. It has a welt pocket on the chest and opaque marble buttons. But you don’t have to pay a lot of money to look and feel like her if you want to.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) Advertisement

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.