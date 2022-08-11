Is Netflix planning a Season 5 of “Virgin River”?

Virgin River Season 4: Fans hail ‘feel-good’ fourth instalment as the best so far
Virgin River season 4 of the Netflix series has just been released. ...
The paternity questions that were brought up at the end of the fourth season of the Netflix series Virgin River will hopefully be answered in the next fifth season of the show, as well as the question of who shot Jack.
Release date.
Netflix has not yet announced when the fifth season of this show will be available to stream on their platform. However, due to the fact that actor Martin Henderson (Jack) just posted a video from the set of Season Five on Instagram with the remark, “Back to set tomorrow to get season 5 to you soon!” many people are optimistic that Season Five will premiere as early as July 2023.
Cast:
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.