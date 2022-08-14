Jon Hill’s ex-wife Jaclyn Hill expresses her grief

Jaclyn Hill shared the news of her ex-husband’s death on Instagram.

She wrote, ‘It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away’.

The family asked for privacy during “this overtly difficult time,” Jaclyn said.

Jaclyn Hill is sad about the death of her ex-husband, Jon Hill, who was a beauty influencer.

She told people about his death in an Instagram Story post that has since been taken down. Thursday, Jaclyn, who is 32, wrote on a black background, “Jon’s family asked me to post this next slide,” according to Insider.

In the next post, which had a picture of her ex-husband, Jaclyn wrote, “It is with deep regret and sadness that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022.”

In their message, the family said, “The sudden tragedy has left us all heartbroken. During this very hard time, the Hill family asks for privacy.”

The next day, the beauty YouTuber posted a set of pictures of herself and the musician along with her own message about the sad news. In the picture caption, Jaclyn wrote, “I can’t believe this day has actually come. I am so out of my mind right now, I don’t how I’m even going to type this. But I’m going to try…

Jon, you were the most kind & compassionate person I’ve ever known. You looked people in the eyes & you truly listened & cared about what they had to say. You had so much talent you didn’t even know what to do with it. You turned your pain into art & touched so many people with your honesty in your music. You were one of the funniest people I’ve ever met! You made everybody laugh uncontrollably & I will forever miss that about you.”

“I know we ended our marriage but we never stopped loving & caring for each other. All I ever wanted was for you to find your happiness & be free from your struggles. My heart is broken knowing that you are gone but my spirit knows that you are finally free. And I know that you’re up there playing the drums right now making everyone laugh. I will carry our memories & inside jokes with me for the rest of my life. Rest peacefully. Love, Twix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A C L Y N 😜 (@jaclynhill)

