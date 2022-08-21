Kim Kardashian wows with friend’s birthday party

Kim Kardashian seems to date again after split from Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian seems to date again after splitting from Pete Davidson. Kim...
Kim went all out for the event, including having celebrity dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian do facials on the guests.
Kim’s spacious bathroom has windows that stretch from floor to ceiling, affording a breathtaking panorama of the nearby lavender grove.
She decided to show her more than 329 million followers some of the spa equipment she rented for the party, so she fired up her Insta Stories.
Khloe Kardashian, Kim’s sister, was there, as were Sophia Pierson, the birthday girl’s sister, and Natalie Halcro, her cousin.
Nicole Williams, wife of former NFL great Larry English, also featured on WAGS LA and was there at the party.
Kim cooed as she showed off the massage tables and other opulent items she had set up in her bathroom to celebrate Olivia’s birthday.
Kim and her girlfriends recently indulged in a spa day after her recent split from Pete Davidson, a 28-year-old cast member from Saturday Night Live, with whom she had been dating for nine months.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.