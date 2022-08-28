Vanessa Hudgens congratulates Sarah Hyland in sweet post

Sofia Vergara attends Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams’ wedding
On Saturday, Sofia Vergara attended the wedding of her Modern Family co-star...
Sarah Hyland received a sweet letter from Vanessa Hudgens following her nuptials to Wells Adams. The High School Musical actress posted a tonne of gorgeous pictures from her pal Sarah’s wedding on Instagram. Hudgens captioned a photo of herself on Instagram with, “sarahhyland you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride.”
“I love and appreciate you more than you kno,w” Hyland said in response to her friend’s message, using a string of heart-eye emojis.
