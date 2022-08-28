Vanessa Hudgens congratulates Sarah Hyland in sweet post

Sarah Hyland received a sweet letter from Vanessa Hudgens following her nuptials to Wells Adams.

The High School Musical actress posted a tonne of gorgeous pictures from her pal Sarah’s wedding on Instagram.

Hudgens captioned a photo of herself on Instagram with, “sarahhyland you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride.”

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

“Words can’t express how happy I am for you. I am so proud to be your friend and bridesmaid. I’ll love you forever. Congratulations to sealing the deal with the love of your life @wellsadams what a man. What a wedding. What a life.”

“I love and appreciate you more than you kno,w” Hyland said in response to her friend’s message, using a string of heart-eye emojis.