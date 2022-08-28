Advertisement
Vanessa Hudgens congratulates Sarah Hyland in sweet post

  • Sarah Hyland received a sweet letter from Vanessa Hudgens following her nuptials to Wells Adams.
  • The High School Musical actress posted a tonne of gorgeous pictures from her pal Sarah’s wedding on Instagram.
  • Hudgens captioned a photo of herself on Instagram with, “sarahhyland you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride.”
Sarah Hyland received a sweet letter from Vanessa Hudgens following her nuptials to Wells Adams. The High School Musical actress posted a tonne of gorgeous pictures from her pal Sarah’s wedding on Instagram. Hudgens captioned a photo of herself on Instagram with, “sarahhyland you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride.”

 

“Words can’t express how happy I am for you. I am so proud to be your friend and bridesmaid. I’ll love you forever. Congratulations to sealing the deal with the love of your life @wellsadams what a man. What a wedding. What a life.”

“I love and appreciate you more than you kno,w” Hyland said in response to her friend’s message, using a string of heart-eye emojis.

