Vanessa Hudgens lauds Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams

The 33-year-old actress posted three photos from her weekend as a bridesmaid at her friend Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams in a carousel on Instagram on Saturday.

Hudgens wrote on Instagram, “@sarahhyland you goddess, my sister witch, the ultimate bride.” “I can’t tell you how happy I am for you in words. I’m so happy to be your friend and be in your wedding party. I’ll love you forever. Congratulations on getting married to the love of your life, @wellsadams! what a person! What a wedding. What an amazing life.”

The wedding party is in the first two pictures. One is funny and the other is serious and pretty. Hudgens is wearing a silky mauve dress and has her hair down. She is holding a bouquet of peach-colored flowers. Hyland is a beautiful sight.

Hyland replied to her friend’s post with a string of heart-eye emojis and the words, “I love and appreciate you more than you know.”

The High School Musical star also posted a selfie in which her chrome silver nails spell out “I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

