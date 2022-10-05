Brad Pitt seems composed after Angelina Jolie’s explosive court claims

Just hours after Angelina Jolie filed shocking accusations against him in a court document.

Just hours after Angelina Jolie filed shocking accusations against him in a court document, accusing him of physically abusing their children during a 2016 plane argument, Brad Pitt seemed in good spirits.

After the villainous actor alleged that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face,” the Bullet Train star was photographed in Los Angeles appearing relaxed and carefree.

The actor looked sharp as he was photographed leaving a business facility while wearing a denim shirt and baggy denim jeans, according to Daily Mail.

Additionally, according to court records acquired by Page Six, Pitt “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” during the altercation on the plane.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the filing added, also revealing that “some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

“The events of that day were traumatic to Jolie and the children,” Jolie’s lawyers argued in court.

“At the time the alleged incident occurred, Jolie and Pitt’s kids; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, were between “the ages of eight and 15.”

