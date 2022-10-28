Christina Applegate provides a glimpse inside her “New Normal.”

Christina Applegate is providing fans with an update as she fights multiple sclerosis.

Christina Applegate is providing fans with an update as she fights multiple sclerosis. On October 27, the 50-year-old actress shared a photo of several walking sticks on Twitter, stating she was trying to decide which one to bring to her first public engagement after disclosing her MS diagnosis.

I’m getting ready for a big ceremony,” Applegate stated. “I’ll be going out for the first time since getting my MS diagnosis. I now consider using walking sticks to be normal. I appreciate @neowalksticks for these lovely items. Watch to discover which ones are chosen for a week’s worth of content.”

One of her followers tweeted about activator poles after reading her article. I use the activator every day, Applegate said. “I adore mine. But I believe I expected these parties to be fancy. I wasn’t sure if that was appropriate because my activator has stickers that read “FUMS” haha.”

In August 2021, the Emmy winner made her multiple sclerosis diagnosis public. She tweeted at the moment, “Hello friends.” “I received an MS diagnosis a few months ago. It has been an odd voyage. But the people I know who also have this problem have been very encouraging to me. The road has not been easy. But as we are all aware, the journey continues. Unless a scumbag blocks it.”

Then, as she continued on this new trip, she pleaded for some time and space.

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action,'” the Dead to Me star continued. “And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS — christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

Applegate has occasionally updated her admirers on social media during the past year. For instance, she thought back on her life on her birthday in November.

“Yup. Today I turned 50. I also have MS. It’s been challenging, “She tweeted something. “I’m sending so much love to everyone today. Today, many people are in pain, and I am thinking of you. May we find the fortitude to raise our heads? Mine is right now on my pillow. But I make an effort.”

