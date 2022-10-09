Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lawrence is back with a new film ‘Causeway’

Jennifer Lawrence is back with a new film ‘Causeway’

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Lawrence is back with a new film ‘Causeway’

Jennifer Lawrence is back

Advertisement
  • Oscar-winner in the independent drama “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, she portrays a soldier dealing with PTSD and prior trauma.
  • This is the Hollywood star’s first time serving as a producer.
  • In the movie, Lynsey, a woman played by Jennifer Lawrence, returns from Afghanistan suffering from crippling brain damage.
Advertisement

Oscar-winner in the independent drama “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, she portrays a soldier dealing with PTSD and prior trauma. This is the Hollywood star’s first time serving as a producer.

In the movie, Lynsey, a woman played by Jennifer Lawrence, returns from Afghanistan suffering from crippling brain damage. Returning reluctantly to her birthplace and mother’s house to heal, she makes an odd bond with a local mechanic (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and finds solace and healing in it.

The Lila Neugebauer-directed film, which was completed before the COVID-19 outbreak, put an end to Lawrence’s brief acting hiatus.

“I love Marvel movies or superhero movies as much as the next person, but there was just something that was so refreshing. I just hadn’t seen something like that really since ‘winter’s Bone,'” she said, referring to the 2010 movie that won Lawrence her first Oscar nomination.

“So I felt adamant that I really, really want to make this. I didn’t know when because I was still, you know, on my hiatus. And then after getting dinner with Lila, I just knew that she was the person, and then we were shooting three months later,” At the movie’s Saturday debut at the London Film Festival, Lawrence spoke to news

The pandemic allowed the film team to fine-tune and sit with the movie. Like her character, Lawrence, who became a mother earlier this year, said she went through a transformation.

Advertisement

“I started the film when I was engaged. I came back married and pregnant. And, you know, I personally had such a different perception of staying, of home,” Lawrence said, adding that she was “absolutely” eager to produce more movies in the future.

Also Read

Kanye West posted about Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram account 
Kanye West posted about Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram account 

Kanye West's Instagram account has been restricted and his posts erased. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Movie News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mohib Mirza confirms his second marriage in latest interview
Mohib Mirza confirms his second marriage in latest interview
"Uffff what a beautiful morning," Alia Bhatt says as James Cameron praises RRR
'I was in the wilderness' Brendan Fraser wins Critics Choice Awards'23
'I was in the wilderness' Brendan Fraser wins Critics Choice Awards'23
Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday in Dubai; see pics
Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday in Dubai; see pics
Hira Mani looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Hira Mani looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir's latest gorgeous photos set the internet on fire
Hania Aamir's latest gorgeous photos set the internet on fire
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story