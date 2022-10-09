Jennifer Lawrence is back with a new film ‘Causeway’

Oscar-winner in the independent drama “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, she portrays a soldier dealing with PTSD and prior trauma.

In the movie, Lynsey, a woman played by Jennifer Lawrence, returns from Afghanistan suffering from crippling brain damage.

In the movie, Lynsey, a woman played by Jennifer Lawrence, returns from Afghanistan suffering from crippling brain damage. Returning reluctantly to her birthplace and mother’s house to heal, she makes an odd bond with a local mechanic (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and finds solace and healing in it.

The Lila Neugebauer-directed film, which was completed before the COVID-19 outbreak, put an end to Lawrence’s brief acting hiatus.

“I love Marvel movies or superhero movies as much as the next person, but there was just something that was so refreshing. I just hadn’t seen something like that really since ‘winter’s Bone,'” she said, referring to the 2010 movie that won Lawrence her first Oscar nomination.

“So I felt adamant that I really, really want to make this. I didn’t know when because I was still, you know, on my hiatus. And then after getting dinner with Lila, I just knew that she was the person, and then we were shooting three months later,” At the movie’s Saturday debut at the London Film Festival, Lawrence spoke to news

The pandemic allowed the film team to fine-tune and sit with the movie. Like her character, Lawrence, who became a mother earlier this year, said she went through a transformation.

“I started the film when I was engaged. I came back married and pregnant. And, you know, I personally had such a different perception of staying, of home,” Lawrence said, adding that she was “absolutely” eager to produce more movies in the future.

