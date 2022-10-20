Kim Kardashian continues to focus on her life despite Kanye West’s scandal

The rapper, 45, was reportedly seen hanging out with Kim’s ex-boyfriend Ray J, 41, at a recent event, leaving The Kardashians star, 41, “sick to the stomach.”

Kim Kardashian is attempting to control her emotions in the wake of the most recent scandals involving her ex-husband Kanye West.

The rapper, 45, was reportedly seen hanging out with Kim’s ex-boyfriend Ray J, 41, at a recent event, leaving The Kardashians star, 41, “sick to the stomach.”

Following the infamous 2007 sex tape incident, Ye and Ray J reportedly attended the Greatest Lie Ever Sold premiere together last week and walked the red carpet together.

According to a source close to the founder of SKIMS, she doesn’t understand Ye’s “end game” and hopes he would move on now. She also believes Ye is acting disrespectfully.

Kim has insisted on being “focused on the things in her life that matter to her,” and she doesn’t understand why he would want to pursue this drama so intensely when he says how much he despises it.

Kim is “sick to her stomach about everything that is going on with Kanye right now,” the sources continued, “but she has to maintain a smile on her face and pretend like she’s alright because the last thing she wants is for her kids to be disturbed by any of this.

It follows Ye’s contentious anti-Semitic remarks that he made in an interview, for which he was also removed from Twitter.