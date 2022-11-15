Selena Gomez accepts an award for mental health awareness

Selena Gomez is still working to raise awareness among young people about the value of putting their mental health first.

Selena Gomez is still working to raise awareness among young people about the value of putting their mental health first. The “Back to You” singer, 30, will receive the Ruderman Family Foundation’s 2022 Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for her efforts to change perceptions of mental healthcare and raise awareness of it.

Gomez explains why she has been so outspoken about her personal journey in an exclusive film. Gomez, who has openly disclosed her bipolar disorder diagnosis and revealed her story in the new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, says she is “honored” by the acknowledgment.

“We know that the stigma associated with mental health has led to the silence around the issue. I want to change that, especially for young people,” she says in the clip. “I’ve been open and honest about my own journey with my mental health, and it hasn’t always been easy, but it’s something that I am constantly working on.”

“My hope is that by sharing my story, and using my platform, I can encourage others to get the help and support they need to address their mental health,” the Rare Beauty founder continued. “Together, we can bring change as we destigmatize mental health, empower people to address their mental health, and encourage others to do the same.”

The singer and actress have been praised for her dedication to enhancing young people’s access to mental health services and education by Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation.

“Selena Gomez powerfully embodies our Foundation’s mission in the mental health arena — a mission which continues to take on greater importance amid today’s unprecedented mental health crisis for teens, young adults, and the entire population,” he said in a statement.

“Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, Selena has given voice to the struggles of countless individuals who have endured mental health challenges, while working tirelessly to increase access to indispensable mental health resources and programs,” Ruderman added.