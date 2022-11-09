In June of this year, Shakira and Gerard Pique made their separation public

According to reports, Shakira and Gerard Piqué have settled their child custody dispute

The couple, who have two sons together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, decided on a custody arrangement after divorcing in June, according to a statement provided

The former couple insisted that their concern had always been the safety of the children.

The ex-couple stated in a statement that USA Today obtained: “We have a custody arrangement in writing. Our only goal is to give our kids the best security and safety possible in the hopes that they can live out their lives in a secure and tranquil atmosphere. We value your commitment to protecting their privacy.” No other information on their custody agreement has been made public.

Gerard and Shakira’s separation

Before announcing their separation earlier this year, Shakira and Piqué had been dating for 11 years. When the pair announced their separation, they said in a joint statement, “The couple released a statement in June stating, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. “We ask that you respect our privacy because the safety of our children is our top responsibility. I appreciate your patience.” The lifelong lovers didn’t get married and finally publicly acknowledged their relationship in March 2011.

Plans by Shakira to relocate to Miami with children

The Hips Don’t Lie singer allegedly intends to relocate to Miami with her sons amid rumours that the former couple has reached a custody agreement. The two “reached an agreement that is best for the kids — [who are] their major focus,” a source told TMZ, adding that “[Shakira] and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is,” after eight years of being in Barcelona.

Shakira is reportedly relocating to the US at the same time as her current legal dispute in Spain. The musician has been accused of stealing 14.5 million euros in taxes from the Spanish government. Shakira has decided to go to trial rather than accept a plea bargain from Spanish prosecutors. Six counts of tax fraud have been brought against the singer by the prosecution for failing to pay 14.5 million euros in income taxes.

