Aldis Hodge’s “Cross” series is scheduled to start filming in January

Cross, based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series, is about to start filming after spending two long years in development limbo.

Cross, which was first picked up in 2020, would center on Hodge’s detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross.

The Black Adam actor was able to give us a more thorough understanding of the show’s development on the producer side of things.

Advertisement

Cross, based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series, is about to start filming after spending two long years in development limbo. Collider’s own Christina Radish questioned Aldis Hodge about his return to Freevee’s Leverage: Redemption about the state of the brand-new crime drama. Hodge, who is both the series’ producer and stars in it as the titular Alex Cross, was open about the status of the production and the precise start date.

Cross, which was first picked up in 2020, would center on Hodge’s detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross. Cross is a kind and loyal father, but he also has a solitary obsession: finding killers. His unwillingness to let go of the quest is made worse by his wife’s murder, which still haunts him. We inquired about whether filming was happening when Amazon, now owned by Hodge, responded, “No, we’re currently in pre-production. We are preparing the sets, the casting, and the costumes. Filming begins in January.”

Hodge claims that, in addition to working with Hand of God’s Ben Watkins, who he claims “authored a wonderful script,” what most appealed to him about the series was “the gravity of what the legacy of Cross is.” The investigator has appeared in three major motion pictures, Kiss the Girls, Along Came a Spider, and Alex Cross; Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry have both portrayed him in Patterson’s books, which gives the character a wealth of source material.

For lovers of the novels, Hodge says he’s reading up and delving in, and even “chatting it up” with Patterson to understand the character further. Although the material was first published in the late ’90s, a series adaption could offer the opportunity to delve further into it.

The Black Adam actor was able to give us a more thorough understanding of the show’s development on the producer side of things. Hodge responded when asked if he was actively involved in character development:

“Our character development is pretty well-established at this point already. At this point, it’s mostly the casting and the regular producorial things of getting the looks down, costume, hair, all that kind of stuff. Really, the primary thing in this stage for us is casting.”

Advertisement

To put it another way, if you have a dream cast in mind for the Cross series, now is the time to post your fan favorites on social media before pre-production ends and filming begins in January. Aside from Hodge, Ryan Egg old (New Amsterdam) and Isaiah Mustafa (Shadow hunters) have been cast as Cross’ best friend and partner John Sampson, and suave political figure Ed Ramsey, respectively.

Also Read Brendan discusses how his priorities for choosing new projects were affected The Whale, a movie adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's play, stars Fraser....