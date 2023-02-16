Florence Pugh on Working with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in “Dune: Part Two”

In the much anticipated Dune: Part Two, rising star Florence Pugh has talked up about her character.

Pugh is just one of many highly sought-after young performers who will participate in the film.

Pugh will play this character in the upcoming film.

Advertisement

In the much anticipated Dune: Part Two, rising star Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Midsommar) has talked up about her character. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh discussed what it was like to work on the follow-up to the science fiction epic, which stars some of the biggest up-and-coming actors in Hollywood right now.

Together with returning cast members Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, as well as fellow newcomer (and recent Oscar nominee) Austin Butler, Pugh is just one of many highly sought-after young performers who will participate in the film. Pugh recently spoke with Vanity Fair about the benefits of working on the movie with other talented actors with rising careers:

It’s actually a fascinating topic because I’ve spent the majority of my career working with a lot of older performers, some of whom I had to pinch myself to believe I was doing. Even just observing has taught me a lot. To work on “Dune” with those particular front-row actors, like Timmy [Chalamet], Zendaya, and Austin [Butler]—they are extraordinary individuals, first and foremost, and incredible actors, second.

They are stars in their own right, not in the overused sense. They’re just sparkling individuals, that’s all. It’s so amazing that I can now proudly refer to them as all my friends. It is such a lovely feeling for me to be able to work with the current crop of “young Hollywood” actors and actresses, who are all gorgeous individuals, and to have them available on my phone for texts.

The second half of Frank Herbert’s hugely influential 1965 epic sci-fi/fantasy novel will serve as the basis for director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve’s sequel. Fans of director David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of the book will recall Virginia Madsen playing the crucial role of Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), the supreme ruler of the entire galaxy. Pugh will play this character in the upcoming film.

Ten Academy Award nominations were given to Villeneuve’s Dune, which was released in 2021, including nominations for Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. In the end, it was awarded six Oscars, including Best Score, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography (for Greg Fraser) (for Hans Zimmer). Given the movie’s success, it should come as no surprise that Dune: Part Two is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2023. The abundance of emerging actors in the movie only serves to heighten that anticipation.

Advertisement

The cast also features Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgrd, Léa Seydoux, Charlotte Rampling, and Tim Blake Nelson in addition to the performers named above. Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts collaborated once more on the script (Prometheus, Passengers).

The current release date for Dune: Part Two is November 3, 2023. Bautista stated that Dune: Part Two will be “so much more amplified than the original film” in a recent interview with news.

Also Read Florence Pugh and Zach Braff gets candid about their romance Zach Braff and Florence Pugh's romance is becoming more openly discussed. Braff...