Harry Styles gives an acknowledgement to “One Direction” for his BRIT Awards

At the 2023 BRIT Awards, Harry Styles will pay tribute to his boy band beginnings. The 29-year-old Grammy Award winner congratulated Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, members of the One Direction band, during his acceptance speech for British artist of the year at the London awards ceremony on Saturday.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much,” Styles said in his speech.

I’m really, really appreciative of this, and I’m extremely aware of my privilege up here tonight, he added. Styles received harsh criticism for declaring, “This doesn’t happen to someone like me very often,” after receiving the Grammy for album of the year.

Styles also praised his family on Saturday. I want to express my gratitude to my family for being the most loving, understanding, patient, and supportive family I could have hoped for.

One Direction was created by the five singers on The X Factor in 2010, and their debut album was released the following year. After releasing the album Made in the A.M. as a quartet in 2015, the band declared an indefinite sabbatical the following year. Malik quit the group.

The Harry’s House singer won the award on Saturday by defeating Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith.

This year’s BRIT Awards nominations are led by rising pair Wet Leg and singer Styles. Each of them had been nominated in four categories, with Styles winning each one.

Styles was nominated for artist of the year as well as album of the year for his third solo studio album Harry’s House, best pop/R&B act, and song of the year for “As It Was,” which he performed to start the awards show.

