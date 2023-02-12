Kendall Jenner fans accused her for photoshop fail

Jenner, is shown crouching in a thong bikini in the image in question.

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” alum’s fingertips are touching the ground.

Jenner has been accused of editing her photos in the past.

Advertisement

With her most recent bathing suit photo, Kendall Jenner is making headlines—but for all the wrong reasons. After observant Instagram users pointed out the “wild” size of the “Kardashians” star’s hands in a Saturday photo, she was charged with using Photoshop.

Jenner, 27, is shown crouching in a thong bikini in the image in question, which is the fourth in a slideshow.

In the upload, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s fingertips are touching the ground, and one of her fans likened the proportions to those of a “AI hand.”

Another person said that Jenner’s “edits [went] wrong in the fourth shot,” and a third person on social media referred to Jenner’s hand size as “suspicious.”

However, the reality star’s family members applauded the post in the comments, which also included images of her wearing an orange dress and a green bikini.

Kris Jenner wrote, “You are perfect. The actress said, “My favourite post of yours ever,” in reference to Addison Rae

Advertisement

Jenner made waves in February 2021 when she published a mirror selfie wearing red underwear. Jenner has been accused of editing her photos in the past.

The model responded to Photoshop claims at the time by praising her body on Twitter and declaring herself a “very blessed girl.”

However, I want you to know that I understand you and that I have bad days too. Jenner started writing. You are stunning in your current form! Sometimes it’s not as perfect as it seems.

The brothers of the Hulu star have also been the subject of Photoshop denials.

In a November 2021 upload, Kim Kardashian acknowledged switching Stormi Jenner’s picture for one of Khloé Kardashian’s baby True.

The Skims author remarked about the Disneyland photo in April 2022, “The original [Disneyland] images were Stormi!” “However, when I asked @kyliejenner whether I could post them, she replied that she wasn’t feeling it right now. I respect that.

Advertisement

Also Read Kendall Jenner stars in a new Jimmy Choo campaign Kendall Jenner is back in the new spring campaign for Jimmy Choo....