Shahroz Sabzwari’s private birthday dinner with family

Shahroz Sabzwari’s close family and friends came out to join him in celebrating his birthday.

Shahroz turned 35 this year, and Nooreh made sure to make fun of him by moving the candles on his birthday cake sooner.

The present for Shahroz Sabzwari is a really joyful one. His daughter Nooreh is best friends with the infant Zahra, and his profession is flourishing.

Shahroz had previously celebrated his birthday at home with his little daughters. After that, he enjoyed a private birthday dinner with his famous parents Safina and Behroze Sabzwari, his wife Sadaf Kanwal—who was out for the first time since giving birth to her daughter—and her cousins and friends.

The entire family appeared to be one stylish unit because they all wore matching black clothing. Shahroz turned 35 this year, and Nooreh made sure to make fun of him by moving the candles on his birthday cake sooner. The following images were taken during his birthday dinner outing:

