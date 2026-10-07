T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal

Organizers had already reduced the size of this year’s event based on previous attendance figures.

A fan-organized exhibition celebrating T.O.P’s first solo album has been canceled after reservations plunged, with the decision coming shortly after the singer and actor confirmed his relationship with actress Nana.





T.O.P’s fan page CHOIDOT announced that the OFF GRID: NEW GROUND exhibition, originally scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, would no longer take place because attendance fell far below expectations.

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The exhibition was planned as a two-day celebration of T.O.P’s solo full-length album Another Dimension. Each of the album’s 11 tracks was set to be presented through different spaces and creative concepts, with interactive activities designed to involve fans.





According to CHOIDOT, organizers had already reduced the size of this year’s event based on previous attendance figures, T.O.P’s tour schedule and fans circumstances. They planned the exhibition for about 300 participants across the two days.





But after reservations opened, applications reached only about 25% of the expected number. Organizers initially decided to continue with the exhibition despite the low turnout.





The venue had already been booked and deposits had been paid, and the fan page said it wanted to keep its commitment to fans who had reserved seats, even if the event resulted in financial losses. The situation changed as more reservation cancellations came in.





The organizers also moved quickly because some international fans were reportedly planning trips to South Korea specifically for the exhibition. They said the early cancellation notice was intended to give those fans enough time to adjust flight and hotel plans. All reservation fees will be refunded, according to the fan page.





The timing of the cancellation has also drawn attention among fans because it came shortly after T.O.P and Nana publicly confirmed their relationship as the couple acknowledged their relationship Oct. 2.

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Reports said they became close after Nana appeared in the music video for T.O.P’s solo track “Completely Crazy!” earlier this year and later began dating around June.





Nana later addressed fans directly through a fan communication platform, acknowledging that the sudden relationship news may have surprised some people. She said she hoped they could continue their relationship in a healthy and positive way.





The dating news sparked mixed reactions from some fans online, with some expressing disappointment. For organizers, the sharp fall in attendance ultimately made the planned event impossible to stage at its intended size, bringing an ambitious fan project celebrating T.O.P’s solo music to an unexpected end.



