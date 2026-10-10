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Cristiano Ronaldo faces ban after leaving Portugal team camp

Disciplinary proceedings have reportedly been initiated under Portuguese Football Federation regulations.

Web Desk October 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LISBON: Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo faces a possible suspension after leaving the national team’s camp following a reported disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus over playing time, according to media reports.

Disciplinary proceedings have reportedly been initiated under Portuguese Football Federation regulations. The suspension could range from one to six months, with a final decision expected from the disciplinary council.

A ban lasting more than a month could rule Ronaldo out of next month’s Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales. However, ESPN reported that a shorter suspension was considered more likely.

Ronaldo apologized to his Portugal teammates and the Portuguese public, acknowledging that leaving the team camp was a mistake.

The forward said he had been disappointed by what he described as the coach’s failure to honor a promise. However, he accepted that his actions should have consequences and stressed that the rules must apply equally to everyone.

Coach Jorge Jesus said he had read Ronaldo’s statement and was now focused on the team’s affairs.

Ronaldo has scored a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, making him the national team’s all-time leading scorer.

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