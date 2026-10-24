Ronaldo’s 982nd career goal sparks controversy as 1,000-goal milestone looms

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire player, Forbes says982nd career goal

RIYADH: A controversy has erupted over Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s 982nd career goal after four major football statistics platforms classified it as an own goal, while the Saudi Pro League and the referee’s report credited the strike to the Portuguese superstar.





Al Nassr defeated Al Faisaly 3-1, with the disputed goal coming in the 49th minute. João Félix delivered a free kick, and the ball went into the net after passing between Ronaldo and Al Faisaly defender Andrei Girotto.

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Ronaldo immediately celebrated with his trademark “Siu” celebration, but video replays did not conclusively establish whether the ball touched him before entering the net.





Opta, SofaScore, FotMob and Flashscore credited the goal to Girotto, putting Ronaldo’s career tally at 981, according to their records. However, the Saudi Pro League’s official records and the referee’s report credited the goal to Ronaldo.





The dispute has complicated the race toward Ronaldo’s target of 1,000 career goals. Under the Saudi league’s accounting, the 40-year-old is 18 goals away from the milestone, while Opta’s records suggest he needs 19 more.





Ronaldo scored again in the 52nd minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.





The conflicting records have reignited debate over how the milestone should be calculated, with the final tally depending on which official scoring record is followed.





Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire player, Forbes says

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has made history off the pitch, becoming the first football player to reach billionaire status, according to Forbes.





The 41-year-old reportedly earned about £225 million over the past year through his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, advertising deals and business ventures.





Ronaldo receives approximately £488,000 a day from Al Nassr, while endorsements and other commercial activities generated an additional £42 million, according to the report.





Argentina’s Lionel Messi ranked second on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid footballers, with estimated annual earnings of £109 million.





France forward Kylian Mbappe placed third with £75 million, followed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in fourth and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in fifth. Spanish teenage star Lamine Yamal secured sixth place.





Ronaldo and Messi have occupied the top two positions on the list 12 times over the past 13 years, highlighting their sustained financial success and commercial appeal.





Ronaldo’s latest milestone further underscores his status as one of the most commercially successful athletes in the world, with earnings extending well beyond his football career.