Arsenal beats Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield to move 3 points clear atop Premier League

Liverpool's second league defeat of the season left it nine points behind Arsenal in fifth place.

LIVERPOOL: Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kai Havertz's early goal secured a statement 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.





The German striker tapped in from Declan Rice's low cross in the 16th minute after the hosts were caught trying to play the ball out of their defense.





Liverpool responded strongly as halftime approached, with Florian Wirtz curling a free kick against the crossbar and Alexis Mac Allister heading a good chance over the bar.





But Arsenal weathered the storm and defended superbly to keep Liverpool largely at arm's length after the break and seal its first Premier League win at Anfield in 14 years.





Mikel Arteta's side replaced Manchester City at the top with 24 points from nine games. City has 21 after losing at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday — its second successive league defeat after winning its first seven.





Liverpool's second league defeat of the season left it nine points behind Arsenal in fifth place.





For all of Liverpool's huff and puff, it failed to register an effort on target as Arsenal smothered its host with the kind of gritty away display that has become Arteta's blueprint.





Arsenal was stunned by fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the League Cup in midweek, but normal service was restored as it frustrated Liverpool to record a sixth clean sheet in nine league games. The significance of the win was clear in the way Arsenal's players celebrated in front of their joyous fans.





"This means a lot to the whole football club, and it's been 14 years; that is a crazy stat, and I think that we are all happy that we gave it to them today," Havertz said. "I think we all know what this stadium is about and what the fans are about. Liverpool have big players, and they can show their quality. We knew that this was coming for us and we all stuck together and defended together."





Liverpool has slowly found its rhythm this season under Andoni Iraola, and victory on Sunday would have raised hopes of it being a genuine title contender. But after back-to-back league wins, it got a reality check and could have few complaints.





Liverpool was the architect of its own downfall as it ceded possession to Arsenal's press, and when the ball was played out to Noni Madueke, he found the overlapping Rice, who slid a pass across for Havertz to end his nine-game goal drought.





Iraola's team dominated the rest of the half and had a strong penalty shout turned down when Jurrien Timber grabbed at Alexander Isak's shirt.





But Arsenal tightened up in the second half and denied the hosts any clear sights at goal.





"That is the Anfield way, that is what this Liverpool team can do, and they just create waves and waves of attack. Relentless attacks," the tireless Rice said. "We knew it wouldn't have been easy, but in the end that defensive line and that togetherness are undefeated.





"So happy for Havertz because he deserved that goal and ultimately the 1-0 win."