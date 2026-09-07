Star footballer Erling Haaland opens up about his new look

According to international media reports, Haaland said it was time for a change and that he was enjoying his new look.Erling Haaland

MANCHESTER: Manchester City star Erling Haaland has spoken for the first time about his new hairstyle, saying he misses his trademark long hair but is enjoying the change.

According to international media reports, Haaland said it was time for a change and that he was enjoying his new look. The Norway international added that he hoped his hair would grow long again.

The striker also marked the occasion with a milestone on the pitch, scoring against Coventry City to reach 300 goals in his club career.

Haaland scored the only goal of the match as Manchester City defeated Coventry City 1-0, helping the club maintain its unbeaten start to the season. The goal was reportedly his 165th for Manchester City.

Before joining Manchester City, Haaland scored 86 goals for Borussia Dortmund, 29 for Red Bull Salzburg and 20 for Molde. His goals across his club career have now reached the 300 mark.

The football star has also reflected on Norway's World Cup victory over Brazil, describing the match as a special moment in his country's football history.