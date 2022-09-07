Ubisoft future Assassin’s Creed game will be called Mirage

Information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward Showcase.

There have been a lot of rumors’ and leaks concerning Assassin’s Creed Mirage for months. The title was recently made official by Ubisoft, a gaming firm. The future Assassin’s Creed game will be called Mirage, and further information will be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward Showcase.

Today, we have some exciting news for all Assassin Creed lovers. After an extremely long period of circling numerous rumour mills, we now have some concrete facts concerning the future of Assassin’s Creed. On Thursday, Ubisoft officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. According to the most recent information, the game will be fully revealed next week during the Ubisoft Forward event. So, don’t forget to tune in on September 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 7:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. EDT.

For long-time series fans, this will be a must-see broadcast. The next core title is expected to be Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Many individuals believe it will take place in Baghdad, Iraq. The game is intended to revolve on Basim, a guy you may not recognise if you haven’t played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will allow players to relive his days as a burglar in a mediaeval city. Mirage will also be a return to the game’s fundamentals, emphasising on stealth with mechanics such as rooftop hiding spots, knife throwing, eagle vision, and drone birds making a comeback.

The tale will be linear without any dialogue or gender options as a result of the removal of RPG components, and the level system may also be done away with. The forthcoming Ubisoft game is anticipated to release sometime in the spring of 2023. During the firm’s Forward September event on September 10th, we anticipate the company will provide further details about the game. Let’s therefore wait and see what Ubisoft has in store for its eagerly anticipated future game.

