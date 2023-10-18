PM Kakar strongly condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has strongly denounced the Israeli assault on a hospital in Gaza.

He characterized the attack on a hospital as a cruel and indefensible act.

PM Kakar pointed out that international law provides protection to hospitals and their staff, emphasizing the importance of upholding these legal safeguards.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar urged the international community to take swift action to put an end to the violence in Gaza and halt the indiscriminate actions by Israel.

He also noted that the Secretary-General of the United Nations has called for the international community’s intervention to stop the killing of innocent Palestinians by Israel.

More than 500 have been killed in Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

The Hamas government in Gaza termed the attack a “war crime”.