Drug Addiction Rises Amid COVID Pandemic, Says UN Report

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 10:58 am
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that approximately 275 million people worldwide used drugs last year, while more than 36 million people were diagnosed with addiction.

According to the ‘2021 World Drug Report’, the projected increase in drug use has increased by 22% between 2019 and 2010 as a result of global population growth.

The report said between 2010 and 2016, complaints of medical problems due to global drug use remained stable.

He said that mainly due to population growth, the number of people suffering from drug addiction has changed during this period.

The report added the number of complaints of medical complications in drug use in 2019 was higher than previously estimated.

Rising doses of cocaine were allegedly seized in parts of Asia and West Africa, indicating that cocaine use could potentially increase in the affluent and urban sections of the population.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, 494,000 people died prematurely and also became disabled due to drugs.

According to the report, the highest incidence of the disease was found in men at 71%.

Hemp accounts for the total amount of drugs seized globally.

In 2019, cannabis herbs were seized in much larger quantities than cannabis resin and cannabis oil. The highest amount of cannabis herbs was seized in 2019.

According to the United States, the total number seized was 3,779 tons.

The total number of cannabis resins seized from Spain, Morocco, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran was 1,395 tonnes.

 

