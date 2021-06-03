Pakistan begins coronavirus vaccination for over 18 years citizens

Pakistan has started vaccinating citizens who are over 18 years old.

Earlier this week, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar announced this on his Twitter account, saying that with this development, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out simultaneously.

In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow . So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 28, 2021

More than 5 million people have been vaccinated in Pakistan till now, said the federal planning minister.

Asad encouraged public to get themselves registered for vaccination at the earliest.

On May 16, Pakistan opened registrations of coronavirus vaccination for citizens 19 year and above. In a tweet, Umar had said registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

NCOC chief Umar explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan’s vaccine supply continues to improve and the country’s vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccination of people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and, subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

A digital portal has also been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.