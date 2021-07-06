Double Click 728 x 90
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Dow University sign health services deal

06th Jul, 2021. 04:55 pm
Pak-Qatar Family Takafu

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) has signed an agreement with the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) to provide high quality service to its valuable participants, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

The hospital is one of its kind and offers facilities for all major treatments. With the enlistment of this hospital on PQFTL’s panel, maximum health card holders will be able to utilise quality health services, it added

The ceremony took place at DUHS in the presence of Professor Dr M Saeed Quraishy, vice chancellor of DUHS. Azeem Iqbal Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, and Dr Ashar Afaq, registrar of DUHS, signed the agreement.

Pirani said: “We are glad to take DUHS on our panel and it is part of our customer-centric approach in offering convenience and best health services to our valuable participants. We believe that many customers will now be able to benefit from this new hospital on our panel.”

Dr Quraishy said, “We look forward to a fruitful business partnership and we here at DUHS will offer best health services of international standards to the esteemed members of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful.”

