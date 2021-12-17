Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in high demand in Kyrgyzstan, says official
BISHKEK, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) — Chinese vaccines against COVID-19 are in high demand in Kyrgyzstan, director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis of Kyrgyzstan Gulbara Ishenapisova has said.
People have received the Sinopharm vaccine and “it began to be in good demand,” the director told Xinhua on Wednesday, noting that the Kyrgyz health authorities have made efforts to inform the people about the quality and effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine.
The Sinopharm vaccines have been used since the first nationwide vaccination campaign launched in March, Ishenapisova said, adding that people over 60 years old, representatives of law enforcement agencies, health workers, social workers, people with chronic diseases are given priority for vaccination.
Noting that multiple batches of vaccines from China have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan since March, the director said China is “the first to respond and support us with the necessary personal protective equipment.”
Ishenapisova expressed her gratitude to the government of China for the help in the fight against COVID-19.
