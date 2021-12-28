Wave of post-holiday COVID cases a problem in La Liga

MADRID, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) — The latest wave of COVID-19 is starting to take its toll on players in La Liga with some games scheduled for the coming weekend in danger of being postponed.

31 top-flight players were confirmed to be infected with the virus on Monday, with Real Sociedad (who are due to play Alaves) reporting that 10 members of their first team squad and another seven from their B-team are positive for the virus in PRC tests carried out after the short Christmas break.

Real Betis also reported six cases, while Cadiz confirmed five, Celta Vigo and Elche four each and FC Barcelona reported that defenders Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Clement Lenglet have also returned positive test results.

Levante on Tuesday issued a communique confirming that three players and two staff members had also been infected.

Before the holidays both Real Madrid and Athletic Club Bilbao were hit by the virus, with David Alaba, Marcelo, Marcos Asensio and Luka Modric among those infected at Real Madrid, while Spain internationals Unai Simon and Inigo Martinez had COVID-19 at Athletic Club.

La Liga protocols mean that any player testing positive has to spend 10 days in isolation, meaning anyone testing positive now would miss this weekend’s La Liga fixtures, as well as a round of Copa del Rey matches next week, while anyone returning a positive test on Thursday or Friday would also miss the following weekend’s matches.

The protocols also state that games can proceed as long as a club can field 13 players from its first team squad.

Spain is currently suffering a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections with the Ministry of Health on Monday reporting a 14-day incidence of the virus of 1,206 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest yet recorded in the pandemic.