Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 11:50 am

Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 11:50 am
chinese covid

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland reported 40 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, down from 54 on Saturday.

Of the local cases reported Sunday, 24 were in the eastern province of Zhejiang; 11 in north China’s Tianjin Municipality; three in Beijing, and one each in northeast China’s Heilongjiang and central China’s Henan, according to the latest data from the National Health Commission.

Besides, a total of 18 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Sunday, compared with 27 the previous day.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 54 new local COVID-19 cases

Following the recovery of 147 patients on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,937 from 2,026 a day earlier.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636 for more than a year.

Read More

48 mins ago
Brazil registers 134,175 new daily COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 134,175 COVID-19...
57 mins ago
Bangladesh cuts quarantine period, lowers minimum age for booster shots

DHAKA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to decline...
1 hour ago
India reports 209,918 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,302,440 on Monday, as...
1 hour ago
Vaccine mandates around the world

PARIS: A growing number of countries are imposing vaccine passes, or insisting...
2 hours ago
'Inaccurate': Covid vaccine disinfo fuels medical myths

PARIS: Disinformation around Covid vaccines has existed as long as the jabs...
2 hours ago
Vaccines: two centuries of scepticism

PARIS: Wariness and outright hostility to vaccines did not start with Covid-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

new zealand covid
8 mins ago
New Zealand reports 91 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 91 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
Kenya covid
16 mins ago
Kenya administers 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as infections subside

NAIROBI - Kenya has administered over 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with...
Baldia factory fire case
23 mins ago
Rangers’ prosecutor stopped from representing state in Baldia factory fire case

Showing its dissatisfaction over the assistance the Rangers’ prosecutor provided in appeals...
29 mins ago
Shehbaz fears foreign investment would not come into Pakistan due to press freedom’s condition

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said foreign...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600