COVID-19 deaths during third wave in Fiji rise to 84

SUVA – Fiji reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the latest update, pushing the death toll in the third wave to 84.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, the new COVID-19 deaths were reported from Jan. 13 to Jan. 23, including a four-month-old baby and a 14-year-old unvaccinated boy.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said on Tuesday that two of the people who died were below 18 years old and had pre-existing conditions from birth, which contributed to the severity of their sickness and deaths. The remaining individuals were at a higher risk of severe disease due to their ages or underlying medical conditions.

He said that five of the dead were not vaccinated, one had only received the first dose, three were fully vaccinated and two were not eligible for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Fong urged Fijians to take responsibility for adhering to the COVID-19 transmission suppression protocols on an individual basis, as well as on a collective basis in all community settings they engage in.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, started its booster program in November for frontline health and essential service workers, which was later opened to everyone aged 18 and above.