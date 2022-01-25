Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
COVID-19 deaths during third wave in Fiji rise to 84

fiji

SUVA – Fiji reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the latest update, pushing the death toll in the third wave to 84.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, the new COVID-19 deaths were reported from Jan. 13 to Jan. 23, including a four-month-old baby and a 14-year-old unvaccinated boy.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said on Tuesday that two of the people who died were below 18 years old and had pre-existing conditions from birth, which contributed to the severity of their sickness and deaths. The remaining individuals were at a higher risk of severe disease due to their ages or underlying medical conditions.

He said that five of the dead were not vaccinated, one had only received the first dose, three were fully vaccinated and two were not eligible for vaccination.

Read more: Fiji reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 3rd wave death toll reaches 24

Meanwhile, Fong urged Fijians to take responsibility for adhering to the COVID-19 transmission suppression protocols on an individual basis, as well as on a collective basis in all community settings they engage in.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, started its booster program in November for frontline health and essential service workers, which was later opened to everyone aged 18 and above.

