Lebanon adds 6,381 COVID-19 cases, 865,229 in total

BEIRUT – Lebanon on Sunday registered 6,381 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of cases to 865,229, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 13 to 9,487, said the ministry, noting that 68 percent of intensive care beds in hospitals are occupied with COVID-19 patients.

Read more: Lebanon reports first Omicron cases

On many occasions, Health Minister Firas Abiad urged citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Only 38.5 percent of people in Lebanon have so far received two shots of the vaccine.