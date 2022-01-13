Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 10:02 am

Malaysia reports 3,198 new COVID-19 infections, 15 more deaths

Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported another 3,198 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,795,233, according to the health ministry.

Another 303 new cases are imported, with 2,895 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Fifteen more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,738.

About 3,200 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,723,599.

There are 39,896 active cases, including 215 held in intensive care and 105 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 255,384 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 79.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose.

 

