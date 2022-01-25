WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, including 10 Omicron cases, bringing the total tally in the country’s current community outbreak to 11,541.

Among the 10 Omicron cases, one is a household contact of a previously reported case in Nelson Tasman and was already isolating when tested positive, and one reported in Palmerston North is in the same situation.

Two cases reported in Tauranga are in the same household and are isolating at home. Case investigations are underway but, at this stage, there are a limited number of exposure events associated with these cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Public health officials are continuing to manage Omicron cases in the community through rapidly isolating cases and contacts, contact tracing, and testing in order to slow the spread.

To date, there are 29 community cases of COVID-19 associated with the January Omicron cluster, including Tuesday’s 10 new Omicron community cases, all in isolation, the ministry said.

Read more: New Zealand reports 25 new community cases of COVID-19, including 8 Omicron cases

Among the 25 new infections reported on Tuesday, 18 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, two in Bay of Plenty, two in the Lakes region, one in Northland, one in the MidCentral region, and one in Nelson, according to the ministry.

There are 10 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, but none at the intensive care unit.

The country has recorded 15,312 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, about 93 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated with at least two doses, said a ministry statement.

More than 1.05 million boosters, or the third doses, have now been administered, it said.

Almost 95,000 5-to-11-year-olds have now received a first dose, according to the ministry.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Sunday that his country is moving into red light settings due to Omicron cases detected in the community.

According to the Red Light settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework, gatherings will be limited to 100 people in places where COVID-19 vaccine passports are used.