Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

15th Jan, 2022. 12:51 pm

Omicron spreads to southern China city bordering Macau

china

Image: AFP

BEIJING: The southern Chinese city of Zhuhai suspended public bus routes on Saturday after announcing it had detected at least seven cases of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant there and warning residents not to leave the city.

The coastal city of Zhuhai, which borders the gambling hub Macau, said late Friday Omicron had been detected in one mildly ill and six asymptomatic patients, after launching mass testing due to a case in a neighbouring city.

China is battling a spate of coronavirus outbreaks, including several from the Omicron variant, as the country steps up vigilance against the virus ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

Millions of people across the country have been ordered to stay home in recent weeks, with scores of domestic flights cancelled and factories shut down.

Zhuhai officials have asked residents avoid leaving the city “unless necessary”, with those who do required to show negative Covid test results within the past 24 hours.

Read more: China’s Zhongshan City sees 1 test positive for COVID-19

The city had launched mass testing for its population of 2.4 million people on Friday after a Covid case was detected in neighbouring Zhongshan earlier in the week.

Businesses including beauty salons, card rooms, gyms and cinemas were ordered to close on Thursday, with officials announcing the suspension of public bus routes in parts of the city.

China has kept Covid-19 cases relatively low throughout the pandemic with its zero-tolerance strategy of immediately ordering mass testing and strict lockdowns when infections are detected.

But the fast-spreading Omicron variant has tested that strategy in recent weeks, appearing in the port city of Tianjin close to Beijing before spreading to the central city of Anyang.

The country reported 104 domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Read More

20 hours ago
PM infected with COVID-19 as Omicron wave sweeps Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19,...
21 hours ago
Israel adds 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 1.7 mln

JERUSALEM - Israel on Friday reported 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
2 days ago
China Focus: Precise COVID-19 control measures a stabilizer for economic growth

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, China's...
2 days ago
Ben Affleck revealed that Justice Leaque was the worst experience for him

For DC fans, the coming together of some of the world's greatest...
2 days ago
Lata Mangeshkar is out of danger but will still be monitered

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Bollywood playback singer who was brought to a...
2 days ago
Nepal braces for 3rd wave of pandemic as COVID-19 cases surge

KATHMANDU - Kathmandu's Bir Hospital, the largest in Nepal which was converted...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 hour ago
President urges international community to help disabled people through Assistive Technology

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the development partners and...
FS, Turkish Deputy FM agree to further fortify Pakistan-Turkey cooperative ties
2 hours ago
Pakistan, Turkey agree to further fortify bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday had a telephonic conversation with...
Terrorist killed, two apprehended in Miranshah IBO: ISPR
2 hours ago
Terrorist killed, two apprehended in Miranshah IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Friday killed a terrorist while arrested two...
2 hours ago
Pakistan won’t abandon Afghans in time of need: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, while expressing concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600