Pakistan adds 5,472 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan added 5,472 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The overall tally of the infections climbed to 1,338,993 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 29,037 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including eight patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 509,308 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 455,499 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 628 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,265,239, said the NCOC.