Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

19th Jan, 2022. 12:58 pm

Pakistan adds 5,472 new COVID-19 cases

pakistan covid

Image: File

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan added 5,472 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The overall tally of the infections climbed to 1,338,993 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 29,037 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including eight patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Read more: Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 spike crosses 5,000-mark for 1st time since August 2021

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 509,308 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 455,499 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 628 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,265,239, said the NCOC.

 

Read More

49 mins ago
Chinese mainland's new local COVID-19 infections on the decrease

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland recorded 55 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over...
59 mins ago
WHO says pandemic 'nowhere near over' as France, Germany post record cases

GENEVA: The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is...
1 hour ago
New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
1 hour ago
Over 4,000 Libyans receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

TRIPOLI- The Libyan National Center for Disease Control on Tuesday announced that...
2 hours ago
Australian states bring forward COVID booster vaccines to cope with surging cases

SYDNEY- Australia's states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, as the...
2 hours ago
S.Korea reports 5,805 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL- South Korea reported 5,805 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

FM Qureshi seeks opposition's support for creation of South Punjab
1 min ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges opposition to ‘unite’ for South Punjab province

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited all opposition parties to reach...
taliban
8 mins ago
Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

KABUL - The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to...
Kapil Sharma daughter
13 mins ago
Kapil Sharma treats fans with an adorable video of his daughter

A well-known Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has treated his fanbase with an...
mongolia
14 mins ago
Mongolia’s COVID-19 daily cases exceed 3,000

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 3,088 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600