S. Korea reports 7,513 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL – South Korea reported 7,513 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 741,413.

The daily caseload stayed above 7,000 for the third consecutive day amid the spread of the Omicron variant, which the health authorities said became a dominant strain here.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,626 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 2,391 and 552 respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 2,590, or 36.2 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 354 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 23,753.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 418, down 13 from the previous day.

Twenty-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 6,565. The total fatality rate was 0.89 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,569,299 people, or 86.9 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 43,803,685, or 85.4 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 25,245,905, or 49.2 percent of the population.