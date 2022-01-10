Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 12:30 pm

Uzbekistan reports first Omicron case, tightens pandemic restrictions

uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — Uzbekistan is tightening pandemic restrictions as the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus was confirmed in the country, the Uzbek Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A foreign citizen who arrived in Uzbekistan on Friday was confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant, the ministry said, noting that pandemic restrictions, such as wearing masks, keeping social distance and checking body temperatures, will be tightened.

The Uzbek Republican Special Commission announced that starting from Jan. 15, foreign visitors will have to submit a negative PCR test for coronavirus infection taken within 48 hours before arrival.

Read more: Germany reports 64,340 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to surge

“In the absence of PCR test results, it is necessary to take an express test for coronavirus infection at airports, railway stations and border checkpoints,” it said.

Uzbekistan has so far registered 200,341 COVID-19 cases and 1,494 related deaths.

 

