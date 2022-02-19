Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

19th Feb, 2022. 04:32 pm
Chinese mainland reports 80 new local COVID-19 cases

mainland chinese

Image: Xinhua

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 80 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 46 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 19 in Jiangsu, eight in Liaoning, three each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one in Zhejiang, the commission said in its daily report.

Friday also saw reports of 57 imported COVID-19 cases in 10 provincial-level regions, said the commission.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cases

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

 

