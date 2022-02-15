Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 10:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Hong Kong leader rules out China-style lockdown as virus spreads

AFP News Agency

15th Feb, 2022. 10:45 am
hong kong

Image: AFP

HONG KONG : Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday said she would not impose a mainland China-style hard lockdown as the city faces its worst coronavirus wave to date, even as she vowed no switch to living with Covid-19.

For more than two years, Hong Kong has followed China’s zero-Covid strategy, but a wave of the highly transmissible Omicron virus variant has battered the city’s capacity for testing, quarantine and treatment.

No place in the world has managed to return to zero Covid cases after such an outbreak except mainland China, which has imposed citywide lockdowns and mass stay-at-home orders when even a handful of cases are detected.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ruled out that approach.

“We have no plans whatsoever to impose a complete, wholesale lockdown,” she told reporters.

But she also rejected calls from some public health experts and business figures to switch from zero-Covid to a mitigation strategy.

“We have to continue to fight this anti-epidemic battle. Surrendering to the virus is not an option,” Lam said.

Authorities will continue to use smaller-scale district lockdowns, with testing of all residents in housing blocks where cases are detected, she added.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong has tackled the virus with largely closed borders, lengthy quarantines, contact tracing and stringent social distancing laws.

Read more: Hong Kong leader says city ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron wave

With more than 2,000 new daily infections reported Monday, and the figure hovering over 1,000 for much of the last week, the current wave is testing that policy like never before.

Local researchers have warned that new daily cases could exceed 28,000 a day by March.

Supply crunch

Before this outbreak, Hong Kong treated all coronavirus patients in dedicated isolation wards, but beds at hospitals and a temporary mass treatment facility near the airport have quickly filled.

An AFP photographer on Tuesday saw patients lying on stretchers outside a hospital in the Yuen Long district, with police officers in full protective gear nearby.

Close contacts of virus cases were earlier sent to a government quarantine camp, but many are now being told to isolate at home.

Lam said 3,000 flats in newly constructed public housing blocks will be converted for quarantine use and that officials are seeking 10,000 hotel rooms too.

Last week saw long queues of people waiting to get tested, and many who tested positive reported being turned away from hospitals.

Hong Kong has sourced 100 million rapid test kits and will distribute a million of them a day to high-risk individuals once they arrive, Lam said Tuesday.

Scenes from the city in recent days resembled the early phase of the pandemic, as shoppers cleared out supermarket shelves to stock up on food and essentials.

Hong Kong imports most of its fresh food and produce from mainland China, and vegetable prices spiked last week due to a virus-related supply disruption.

Lam on Tuesday said her administration was recruiting more cross-border drivers and will look into waterborne freight as an option.

Read More

48 mins ago
Brazil sees 58,540 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil reported 58,540 new COVID-19 cases and 473 more...
1 hour ago
Mongolia reopens borders for vaccinated travellers

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers, state...
20 hours ago
Russia registers 180,456 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW- Russia confirmed 180,456 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours,...
20 hours ago
Hong Kong leader says city 'overwhelmed' by Omicron wave

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's health facilities have been overloaded by an "onslaught" of Covid-19...
20 hours ago
Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

STOCKHOLM : Sweden's public health agency on Monday recommended a fourth dose of the...
21 hours ago
Pakistan adds 2,662 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,662 new COVID-19 cases over the last...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kareena Kapoor wishes father Randhir Kapoor on his birthday
5 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor has a sweetest birthday wish for Taimur & Jeh’s ‘Best Nana’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wishes to her father Randhir...
new zealand
7 mins ago
New Zealand to play home Tests without Taylor, Williamson

New Zealand is scheduled to play the first Test against the visitors,...
8 mins ago
Involving 220 million people in formal economy will strengthen Pakistan, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the 220 million...
india
19 mins ago
India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600