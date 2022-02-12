Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 01:05 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 infections

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 01:05 pm
india

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,586,544 on Saturday, as 50,407 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 804 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 507,981.

Currently there are 610,443 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 87,359 during the period. This was the 19th consecutive day when the number of Active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 41,468,120 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 136,962 new recoveries.

 

Read More

32 mins ago
Singapore reports 9,930 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 9,930 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday,...
41 mins ago
New Zealand reports 454 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 454 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
20 hours ago
S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
21 hours ago
Philippines logs 3,788 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths

MANILA - The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,788 new COVID-19...
21 hours ago
Mongolia logs 1,297 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 455,409 after 1,297 new...
21 hours ago
India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,536,137 on Friday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Govt’s decision to increase electricity tariffs worrying: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said...
malaysia
6 mins ago
Malaysia reports 20,939 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 20,939 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
pakistan
13 mins ago
Pakistan adds 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday recorded 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, the National...
chinese
26 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600