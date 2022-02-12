India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,586,544 on Saturday, as 50,407 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 804 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 507,981.

Currently there are 610,443 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 87,359 during the period. This was the 19th consecutive day when the number of Active cases declined in the country.

