Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:59 pm
Mongolia logs 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

mongolia

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia reported 1,192 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 452,882, the health ministry said Wednesday.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in rural areas, the ministry said, adding that daily COVID-19 infections is expected to increase in rural areas due to celebrations of the traditional White Moon festival or the Lunar New Year.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 2,062, the ministry added.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,010,300 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

In addition, over 85,300 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

