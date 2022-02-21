Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Feb, 2022. 03:45 pm
Mongolia reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since early January

mongolia

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia registered 309 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since Jan. 3, bringing the national tally to 462,406, the country’s health ministry said Monday.

Meanwhile, no more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past day, and the country’s death toll remains at 2,087, it said.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s 3.4 million people have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1 million people over 18 received one booster.

Read more: Mongolia reports 606 new COVID-19 cases

The country started to administer a voluntary fourth shot in January, and over 96,100 people have received it.

 

