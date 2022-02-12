Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 12:24 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

New Zealand reports 454 new community cases of COVID-19

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 12:24 pm
new zealand

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 454 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 454 new community infections, 294 are in the largest city Auckland, 72 in Waikato, 23 in Bay of Plenty, 13 in the Southern region, 12 in Northland, 12 in Hutt Valley, eight in the Lakes region, seven in Hawke’s Bay, five in the MidCentral region, five in the capital city Wellington, two in Wairarapa and one in Taranaki, according to the ministry.

In addition, eight new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

A total of 27 COVID-19 patients are in New Zealand hospitals, but no one is being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU).

New Zealand reported 19,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read more: New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. “A high vaccination rate helped us minimize the most severe effects of Delta. With Omicron spreading around the country, getting vaccinated continues to be our best defense against COVID-19,” it said.

At least 95 percent of the country’s eligible population have been double vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

 

Read More

20 hours ago
India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,536,137 on Friday, as...
21 hours ago
Malaysia reports 19,090 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 19,090 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
1 day ago
EU looks to start 'health union' with joint declaration

GRENOBLE, France, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - The EU, under France's current turn...
2 days ago
New Zealand's anti-vaccine mandate protest continues

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand police have arrested dozens of people since...
2 days ago
Swiss eye tobacco advertising clampdown

GENEVA - The Swiss will vote Sunday on whether to tighten their...
2 days ago
Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 5-month high

BANGKOK - Thailand on Thursday reported 14,822 new COVID-19 cases during the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

australia
12 mins ago
Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Australian capital

SYDNEY: Thousands of protesters marched through Australia's capital to the parliament building...
Murtaza Wahab Sindh
29 mins ago
Revival of student unions to help in improving educational institutes’ environment: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said...
Munir Akram gains two year extension as Pakistan's envoy to UN
2 hours ago
America’s distributing half of Afghanistan’s assets to its own citizens unfathomable: Munir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Munir Akram has said America’s...
2 hours ago
Govt taking unprecedented steps to facilitate overseas Pakistanis: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said overseas Pakistanis were Pakistan’s...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600