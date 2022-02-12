New Zealand reports 454 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 454 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 454 new community infections, 294 are in the largest city Auckland, 72 in Waikato, 23 in Bay of Plenty, 13 in the Southern region, 12 in Northland, 12 in Hutt Valley, eight in the Lakes region, seven in Hawke’s Bay, five in the MidCentral region, five in the capital city Wellington, two in Wairarapa and one in Taranaki, according to the ministry.

In addition, eight new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

A total of 27 COVID-19 patients are in New Zealand hospitals, but no one is being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU).

New Zealand reported 19,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. “A high vaccination rate helped us minimize the most severe effects of Delta. With Omicron spreading around the country, getting vaccinated continues to be our best defense against COVID-19,” it said.

At least 95 percent of the country’s eligible population have been double vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.