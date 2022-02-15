Pakistan adds 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

With the new infections, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 1,488,598 in the country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 3,804 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic during the period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,383,725, showed data from the NCOC.

Statistics 15 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,037

Positive Cases: 2597

Positivity %: 5.40%

Deaths :27

Patients on Critical Care: 1588 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 15, 2022

The number of active cases has dropped to 75,405 in the country, including 1,588 in critical condition.

According to the official data, 27 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Monday, taking the death toll to 29,828.

