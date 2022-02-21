Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Feb, 2022. 12:17 pm
S. Korea reports 95,362 new COVID-19 cases

south korea

SEOUL – South Korea reported 95,362 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 2,058,184, the health authorities said on Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 104,827 in the previous day due to fewer tests over the weekend, falling below 100,000 in four days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 19,957 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 26,777 and 7,362 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 41,122, or 43.2 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 144 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 28,244.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 480, up 41 from the previous day.

Forty-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 7,450. The total fatality rate was 0.36 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,799,973 people, or 87.3 percent of the total population, and the number of the fully inoculated people was 44,300,971, or 86.3 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 30,464,700 people, or 59.4 percent of the population.

 

