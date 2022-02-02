Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:27 am

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases sets new record

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 11:27 am
turkey covid

ANKARA – Turkey on Tuesday reported 102,601 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising its tally of infections to 11,722,483.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 198 to 87,614, while 87,562 people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 452,173 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

Read more: Turkey reports 76,341 new COVID-19 cases

More than 57.43 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 52.42 million who had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 142.17 million doses including the third booster jabs.

Read More

55 mins ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
1 hour ago
India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 161,386, deaths continue to rise

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,630,885 on Wednesday, as...
1 hour ago
S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 20,000

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new...
1 hour ago
Omicron wave far from over in Netherlands: health authority

THE HAGUE - The Omicron wave is far from over in the...
1 hour ago
Australian state concerned about low child vaccination rate as schools reopen

SYDNEY - Authorities of Australia's state of Queensland are urging eligible children...
2 hours ago
Spain's COVID-19 cases exceed 10 mln

MADRID - Spain passed the benchmark of 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rihanna expecting baby girl
12 mins ago
Rihanna leaves fans guessing gender of the baby after she drops hint

Pop singer Rihanna, who left fans overjoyed with the news of her...
WHO
23 mins ago
WHO recommends countries ease COVID-19 measures “in steady, slow way”

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday called on countries...
queen
28 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

LONDON - Here are some of the key moments that have defined...
Natalia Gavrilita
35 mins ago
Moldova PM tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHAREST - Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said late Tuesday that she...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600