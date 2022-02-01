Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm

Vietnam reports 11,023 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
vietnam covid

HANOI – Vietnam reported 11,023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 11,011 locally transmitted and 12 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality that recorded the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 2,705 cases, followed by central Da Nang city with 783 cases and northern Hai Phong city with 496 cases.

The infections brought the country’s total tally to 2,286,750 with 37,777 deaths. Nationwide, 2,062,058 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Some 181.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 28.2 million third shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Read more: Vietnam confirms 1st Omicron variant infections in community

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Tuesday, the country has registered nearly 2.28 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April last year, said the ministry.

Read More

45 mins ago
Frank Turner joins the band wagon on talk about his mental health

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter, has had a long and illustrious career...
56 mins ago
New Zealand secures extra 36 mln rapid antigen tests for COVID-19

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand government has secured the delivery of enough...
1 hour ago
India's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000, but deaths surpass 1,000

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,469,499 on Tuesday, as...
1 hour ago
Pakistan reports 5,327 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday reported 5,327 new COVID-19 cases and 32...
1 hour ago
Shabana Azmi got covid-positive, isolates herself at home

Shabana Azmi, the legendary actor, announced on social media that she had...
1 day ago
Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia registered 1,206 new COVID-19 cases and two more...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Interior Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC's verdict on devolution of powers
25 seconds ago
Interior Minister urges Sindh Govt to fully implement SC’s verdict on devolution of powers

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has urged the...
42 seconds ago
Ed Sheeran wins the title of the world’s most-played artist on Radio

With 4.3 million radio plays each year, Ed Sheeran beat out Dua...
Nawaz Sharif reiterates desire to return to Pakistan soon
8 mins ago
Nawaz recommended to not travel before angioplasty, says medical report presented to LHC

ISLAMABAD:  In a three-page medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif...
9 mins ago
Sindh govt may file review petition on SC’s verdict on LG powers: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the provincial...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600