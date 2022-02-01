Vietnam reports 11,023 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI – Vietnam reported 11,023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 11,011 locally transmitted and 12 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality that recorded the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 2,705 cases, followed by central Da Nang city with 783 cases and northern Hai Phong city with 496 cases.

The infections brought the country’s total tally to 2,286,750 with 37,777 deaths. Nationwide, 2,062,058 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Some 181.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 28.2 million third shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Read more: Vietnam confirms 1st Omicron variant infections in community

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Tuesday, the country has registered nearly 2.28 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April last year, said the ministry.