Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 03:25 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

29 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 03:25 pm
leptospirosis
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SUVA – Fiji has recorded 991 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths this year, 53 cases of typhoid with five deaths and 965 confirmed cases of dengue fever, according to the Health Ministry.

Fijians are being urged to be aware of the symptoms associated with leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhoea (LTDD) cases and to seek medical assistance early as reports showed that many infected people were presenting themselves late to the hospital.

Fiji’s Minister for Health Ifereimi Waqainabete said Thursday public awareness will enable Fijians to seek health services quicker and receive treatment timely to reduce deaths.

“So we’ve seen in certain areas, what we call acute febrile illness where our people are presenting with symptoms like fever, malaise, joint pain and diarrhoea. We are working to ensure that we will be able to control the surges, and identify the areas where there is a surge,” said the minister.

Fiji Medical Association President Basharat Munshi said people should not ignore the symptoms, even if they’re mild, as it can lead to further complications and even deaths.

Read more: Fiji sees increase in leptospirosis, dengue fever cases

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria that enter the body through skin or eyes, nose or mouth, especially when the skin is broken. Drinking contaminated water may also cause infection.

The outbreaks of leptospirosis are usually caused by exposure to contaminated water such as floodwaters.

In the Pacific island countries, the summer season increased people’s risk of contracting leptospirosis due to higher rainfall and frequent flooding.

The health ministry has encouraged everyone to get rid of potential mosquito breeding places, such as empty containers inside and outside homes that may collect water, including discarded tyres, flower vases and pot plant bases.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Samoa reported on Thursday four new COVID-19 positive cases in...
4 hours ago
Malaysia reports 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, 113 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight...
4 hours ago
South Korea reports 327,549 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 327,549 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
4 hours ago
Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past...
4 hours ago
India logs 4,184 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,980,067 on Thursday, as...
4 hours ago
New Zealand's COVID-19 managed isolation facilities as 21,015 cases reported

WELLINGTON - Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is beginning to scale down...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

novavax
13 mins ago
Slovakia rolls out Novavax in bid to sway vaccine-shy

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia on Thursday began using a new Covid vaccine made by the US...
Fawad Chaudhry
32 mins ago
No-confidence motion: Fawad says govt has support of five opposition members

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the government stands...
36 mins ago
PTI received funding from sources of anti-Pakistan countries: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said...
david warner
38 mins ago
Australia’s Warner pledges to attend idol Warne’s funeral

KARACHI: Australian opener David Warner plans to attend the state funeral of...
Adsence Ad 300X600