09th Mar, 2022. 11:42 am
Chinese mainland reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 233 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 94 were reported in Jilin, 59 in Shandong, 17 in Shaanxi, 12 in Tianjin, and 11 in Hebei and Jiangsu respectively. The rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 104 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, said the commission.

Fifteen new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

 

